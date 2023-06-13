CARROLLTON - Battery, aggravated sexual assault of a child, and several other charges have been filed against individuals in Greene County over the past few weeks, according to the latest Greene County Jail Booking Report.

Michael D. Moran, 54, of Carrollton, was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault of a child. He was arrested by the Greenfield Police Department on May 19 and remains in custody.

Jamie L. Farris, 37, of White Hall, was charged on June 9 with domestic battery and aggravated battery. Farris had previously been arrested a month earlier on May 9 for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a peace officer, as well as disorderly conduct. She was taken into custody and released on her own recognizance before being arrested again on June 9 by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department for the domestic/aggravated battery charges. She currently remains in custody.

Farris had also been charged with violating an order of protection on April 29, April 25, and April 20. Farris was taken into custody by the White Hall Police Department each time - she was “transferred” after the April 20 case and released on bond after the latter two cases.

Cody E. Leonard, 25, of Roodhouse, was charged with domestic battery and criminal damage to property. He was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on May 13 and has since been released on bond.

Lacey A. Thompson, 45, of Roodhouse, was arrested for aggravated battery in a public place. She also had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Greene County. She was taken into custody by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on June 7 and has since been released on bond.

Zachary L. Admire, 26, of Roodhouse, was charged with domestic battery and was arrested by the White Hall Police Department on May 30 before being released on bond.

Melissa G. Tarrillion, 55, of Jacksonville, was arrested on one count of battery on June 6 by the Roodhouse Police Department. She has since been released on bond.

Kevin C. Guthrie, 50, of Carrollton, was also charged with one count of battery. He was arrested by the White Hall Police Department on May 30 and has since been released on bond.

Austin K. Williams, 25, of Winchester, was arrested on a battery charge by the Carrollton Police Department. He was arrested on May 6 and has since been released on bond.

Don D. Starks, 33, of Bluffs, was charged with domestic battery by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department on May 1 and was released on his own recognizance.

Ryan C.D. Large, 33, of Carrollton was also charged with domestic battery. He was taken into custody on April 20 by the Carrollton Police Department and has since been released on bond.

Article continues after sponsor message

Nathaniel M. Thornton, 31, of White Hall, was also charged with domestic battery and arrested on April 20. He was arrested by the White Hall Police Department and remains in custody.

Landry J. Medlock, 21, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was charged with one count of assault, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on May 21 and remains in custody.

Dennis R. Downey, 52, of Roodhouse, was charged with non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images. Downey also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Greene County. He was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on May 25 and has since been released on bond.

Johnny L. Chapman, 38, of Bowling Green, Mo., was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and driving on a revoked/suspended license. He was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department and remains in custody

Craig A. Kogel, 40, of White Hall, was charged with violating an order of protection. He was arrested June 10 by the White Hall Police Department and remains in custody.

Cutina L. Dunaway, 50, of Hillview, was also charged with violating an order of protection. She was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on May 21 and has since been released on bond.

Jacob D. Edwards, 28, of Roodhouse, was also charged with violating an order of protection and was arrested April 23 by the Roodhouse Police Department before being “transferred” - though the facility he was transferred to was not noted.

Demetrius W. Woods, 43, of Jacksonville, was charged with aiding, abetting, possessing and/or selling a stolen vehicle and was arrested June 6 by the White Hall Police Department. He was given a Notice To Appear in court.

Jared W. Henson, 27, of Greenfield, was charged with criminal trespass to residence. He was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on April 28 and has since been released on bond.

Daniel J. Kessinger, 33, of Roodhouse, was arrested May 26 by the Roodhouse Police Department for criminal trespass onto land. He was given a Notice To Appear in court.

Terry E. Cox, 64, of Roodhouse, was charged with leaving the scene and failing to report an accident. He was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on April 17 and his release disposition was listed as “other.”

Phillip L. McVay, 20, of Jacksonville, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested by the White Hall Police Department on April 16 and was given a Notice To Appear in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: