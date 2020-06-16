CENTREVILLE – A fire heavily damaged a vacant nightclub in Centreville.

The fire started on the second floor of the building on Old Missouri Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday.

First responders had to bring water tankers from nearby communities to control flames. The nearest hydrant was 1,000 feet away. The building took heavy damaged and partially collapsed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene including Camp Jackson, Cahokia, Dupo, Signal Hill, Madison, Church Road, Alorton, Midway, Washington Park, Prairie Du Pont, Millstadt, Villa Hills, French Village, State Park and Columbia.

