JERSEYVILLE - It will be a busy summer at the Jerseyville Public Library with their Free Comic Book Festival coming up and several more events scheduled for this summer. The third annual Free Comic Book Festival will be held this Saturday, May 13 from noon to 3 p.m., and will feature a Smash Bros tournament, Jedi Lightsaber Training sessions, tons of door prizes, and much more.

At the Free Comic Book Festival, the Smash Bros Tournament with prizes will begin at 2:30 p.m. Registration is required by May 11 for the tournament, but no registration is required for the Festival itself.

The Festival will also feature a costume parade, crafts by the Jersey County Arts Council, a Wonder Woman cosplayer for photo opportunities, and professional face painting by Glitter Faces. The event is free and open to all ages, with or without a library card.

Several other events are planned for the rest of this summer, including a live Zoom event on Wednesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi and Jonathan Van Ness (star of “Queer Eye” and “Getting Curious” and ice skating superfan) will discuss “figure skating, fabulous style, and whatever else comes up.” To register to receive the Zoom link, call the library at (618) 498-9514.

Two new clubs are also kicking off in May: a Teen Book Club and a Junior Book Club. The Teen Book Club will feature word puzzles and hot chocolate starting Saturday, May 20 at 3 p.m. and continue every Saturday. The Junior Book Club will feature fun activities every Thursday beginning May 25 at 5 p.m., and both clubs will be hosted by the JPL’s teen staff members.

Tuesday, May 23 will have one morning event and one afternoon event - the day begins with the Preschool Storytime for ages 2-6 from 10 to 11 a.m., featuring “stories, songs, a craft, and a chance for your little ones to socialize with children their own age with your supervision.” That afternoon will be the Movie Matinee at 1 p.m. with a showing of “80 for Brady,” rated PG-13 with fresh popcorn provided.

JPL’s much-anticipated Summer Reading Program for all ages is also starting later this summer, with registration beginning on June 1. The theme is “Find Your Voice,” and a wide variety of activities, programs, reading opportunities, prizes, and fun for all age groups will be available throughout the months of June and July.

Please note that the library will be closed for the following holidays: Sunday, May 14 (Mother’s Day), Sunday, May 28 and Monday, May 29 (Memorial Day).

To learn more about the Jerseyville Public Library, call (618) 498-9514 or visit their website or Facebook page.

