CARROLLTON - Several individuals were charged with drug and alcohol-related offenses in Greene County over the past few weeks, according to the latest edition of the Greene County Jail Booking Report.

Dale A. Smith, 34, of Jerseyville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. He was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on Monday night at 8:02 p.m. and remains in custody.

Kyle G. Hoffman, 29, also of Jerseyville, was arrested Sunday at 1:32 a.m. by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and possession of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine. He has since been released on bond.

Two individuals from Carrollton were arrested on meth-related charges by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police. Shanie G. Tittsworth, 33, and Nathine W. Walker, 39, both of Carrollton, were each charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine (5-15 grams), and possession of a controlled substance. They were arrested on the afternoon of Oct. 6, and both have since been released on bond.

Lisa A. Edwards, 50, of Hardin, was charged with possession of over 15 grams of cocaine, possession of 500-2,000 grams of cannabis, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department on Aug. 31 and has since been released on bond.

Nathan D. Settles, 42, of East St. Louis, was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic instrument, and driving with a revoked/suspended license. He was brought into custody on Sept. 7 and has since been transferred to another holding facility.

Clifford D. Maxon, 33, of Carrollton, was charged with theft and possession of a narcotic instrument by the White Hall Police Department. He was arrested on Sept. 6 and has since been released on bond.

Daniel L. Trask, 49, of Kane, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a revoked/suspended license. He was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on Sept. 17 and has since been released on bond.

David. T. Meharg, 48, of Rushville, was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked/suspended license. He was arrested by the White Hall Police Department on Sept. 13 and has since been released on bond.

Jonathan C. Chapman, 18, of Kane, was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department and charged with aggravated DUI death to another. He was arrested on Sept. 28 and has since been released on bond.

Daniel E. Brown, 20, of White Hall, was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department for aggravated DUI - great bodily harm and fleeing/attempting to elude officers. He was arrested on Sept. 24 and has since been released on bond.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

