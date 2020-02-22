CHAMPAIGN - Several area wrestlers either wrestled for third place or fifth place matches Saturday afternoon. Saturday night, the championship matches will happen and we have several from the area wrestling in matches.

In 2A, Caine Tyus Civic Memorial (138) and Garrett Bakarich Triad (152) both wrestled in third-place matches. Kylan Montgomery Mascoutah (138) wrestled in the fifth-place bout.

Caine Tyus placed third by beating Bryce Shelton 6-3 in the 138-pound class. Last year he placed sixth place in the tournament.



Also in the 138 class, Kylan Montgomery of Mascoutah placed fifth by beating Jack Coyle 9-3.

In the 152 class, Garrett Backarich from Triad beat Donnie Hidden 4-0 to place third.

In 3A Adam Thebeau 145 of Belleville East beat Barry Stevenson 4-2 to place fifth.

Dustin Olmstead 285 from Belleville West placed third by beating Jalen Grant 5-0.

