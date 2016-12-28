BOYS TOURNAMENTS

FREEBURG-COLUMBIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 61, CIVIC MEMORIAL 60 (2OT): Isaiah Ervin had led Marquette Catholic with 20 points as the Explorers overcame a Civic Memorial rally and scored a 61-60 double-overtime win in group play at the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament Tuesday.

The Eagles had gotten out to a 23-15 lead at the half before CM rallied to cut the Marquette lead to 32-30 at three-quarter time; the teams went to overtime tied 44-44 and the second overtime still tied 50-50.

Jake Hall had 14 points for Marquette and Sammy Green 10. Caden Clark and David Lane led CM with 16 points each, with Jaxsen Helmkamp adding 11.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 55, FREEBURG 31: Marquette Catholic came back form a double-overtime win over Civic Memorial to defeat co-host Freeburg 55-31 in a Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament game Tuesday evening.

The Explorers went to 3-0 in the tournament with the win and 11-2 on the year; the win clinched a spot in the final for the Explorers with one group game remaining, set for 3:30 p.m. today against Dupo.

Isaiah Ervin led Marquette with 15 points, with Sammy Green adding 12 and Reagan Snider 11. Parker Weiss led the Midgets with nine points.

The final is set for 7 p.m. Friday with Marquette taking on the first-place team from Group A.

BREESE MATER DEI HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

NASHVILLE 60, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 47: A 21-8 third period broke open a close game and gave Nashville a 60-47 win over Metro East Lutheran in the opening game of the Breese Mater Dei Holiday Tournament in Breese Tuesday morning.

J.J. Schwartz led the Knights with 13 points, followed by Braden Woolsey with 12 and Noah Coddington with 11. Brogan Kemp led the Hornets with 16 points, with Ryan Brink adding 12 and Hayden Heggemeier and Brandon Schmitker scoring 11 each.

CARLYLE 60, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 51: Noah Coddington's 21 points weren't enough as Metro East Lutheran fell to Carlyle 60-51 in a group-play game of the Breese Mater Dei Holiday Tournament Tuesday evening.

The Knights fell to 4-7 on the year with the loss and 0-2 in the group.

Braden Woolsey added 10 points for MEL and J.J. Schwartz nine. Dru Johnson led the Indians with 18 points, with Tyler Siever scoring 14.

The Knights meet Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at noon today as the tournament continues; the final is set for Friday.

VANDALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

PATOKA 62, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 24: Patoka got off to a 18-4 quarter-time lead and went on to defeat McGivney Catholic 62-24 in a Vandalia Holiday Tournament group-play game Tuesday morning.

Alex Loffler led the Griffins with 11 points, with Dan Jones adding nine. Patoka was led by Jered Cain's 24 points, with Garrett Belcher adding 19.

SHELBYVILLE 69, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 36: Shelbyville ran out to a 36-16 halftime lead as the Rams defeated McGivney Catholic 69-36 in the Griffins' second game of the day at the Vandalia Holiday Tournament Tuesday.

McGivney fell to 0-11 on the year.

Logan Shumate led the Griffins with 14 points, with Dan Jones adding 10. Malcom Miller led the Rams with 25 points, with Turner Pullen adding 18 and Hunter Plummer 11.

McGivney will take part in a playoff game at 3:30 p.m. today.

PICKNEYVILLE DUSTER THOMAS HOOPS CLASSIC

PICKNEYVILLE 62, ROXANA 26: A 33-7 second quarter blew open the game as Roxana dropped a 62-26 decision to host Pickneyville in a group-play game of the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic in Pickneyville Tuesday.

ROXANA 55, TRICO 38: Roxana bounced back from a loss to host Pickneyville to defeat Trico 55-38 in the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic Tuesday.

The Shells went to 6-6 on the year with the win and will face DuQuoin at 9 a.m. today in a Silver Bracket semifinal game; a win would put them in the bracket final at 5:30 p.m. today, with a loss putting them in the seventh-place matchup at 4 p.m. today.

JERSEY 53, CISSNA PARK 29: Jake Ridenhour had 15 points as Jersey defeated Cissna Park 53-29 in a group-play game at the Pickneyville Duster Thomas tournament Tuesday morning.

Kurt Hall and Lucas Ross added eight points each for the Panthers in the win.

CARTERVILLE 58, JERSEY 51: Jake Ridenhour again had 15 points to go with Blake Wittman's 10 points, but Jersey dropped a 58-51 decision to Carterville to go 1-1 in their group of the Pickneyville Duster Thomas Hoops Classic Tuesday evening.

The Panthers fell to 3-8 on the year.

Kurt Hall added seven points for Jersey, who take on Trenton Wesclin in a Silver Bracket semifinal at 10:30 a.m. today; the winner meets the Roxana-DuQuoin winner at 5:30 p.m. for fifth place, while the losers clash for seventh place at 4 p.m. today.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

BUNKER HILL 65, STAUNTON 33: Chase Williams' 22 points paced Bunker Hill to a 65-33 win over Staunton in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament Tuesday afternoon.

The win put the Minutemen at 6-4 on the year; the Bulldogs fell to 1-8.

Dane Sellars added 12 points for B-Hill , Sean Yates 11 and Christian Summers 10. Brady Kinder led Staunton with nine points.

The Minutemen take on Gillespie at 8 p.m. today as the tournament continues.

MOUNT OLIVE 73, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 59: Jake Roustio had 20 points and brother Jamie 19 as East Alton-Wood River fell to Mount Olive in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament Tuesday afternoon.

The Oilers fell to 2-7 on the year with the loss. Justin Englar and Zach Wells each added five points for EAWR.

Next up for the Oilers is Hillsboro at 2 p.m. today.

STATE FARM HOLIDAY CLASSIC

ROCK FALLS 63, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 56: Rock Falls squeezed out a close 63-56 win over Piasa Southwestern in an opening-round small-school boys division game of the State Farm Holiday Classic at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center in Bloomington Tuesday.

The Piasa Birds fell to 7-4 on the year with the loss. Justin Bailey led Southwestern with 16 points, with Collin Baumgartner adding 15 and Caleb Robinson 15.

Piasa meets up with Peoria Christian at 2 p.m. today at Normal West.

GIRLS TOURNAMENTS

JERSEY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

CIVIC MEMORIAL 69, JERSEY 23: Allie Troeckler led the way with 27 points as Civic Memorial upended Jersey 69-23 on the opening day of the Jersey Holiday Tournament Tuesday.

Kaylee Eaton added 21 points for the Eagles in the win. Mackenzie Thurston led the Panthers with seven points, with Peyton Tisdale and Ashleigh Trochuck adding five each.

The game was also a Mississippi Valley Conference clash for both teams; the Eagles went to 3-0 in MVC, while the Panthers fell to 2-2 in the league. CM takes on Freeburg at 1:30 p.m. today and Carrollton at 7:30 p.m. this evening.

JERSEY 54, FREEBURG 17: Jersey bounced back from a loss earlier in the day to defeat Freeburg 54-17 in the Jersey Holiday Tournament Tuesday evening.

The Panthers moved to 8-5 overall on the year with Tuesday's split.

Mackenzie Thurston led the Panthers with 14 points, with Briana Schroeder adding 11 and Ashleigh Trochuck nine. The Midgets were led by Colleen Cockrell's six points.

Jersey meets Carrollton at 3 p.m. today.

BRUSSELS 54, TAYLORVILLE 52: Baylee Kiel became Brussels' all-time leading girls basketball scorer with a 16-point effort as the Raiders edged Taylorville 54-52 in the opening contest of the Jersey Holiday Tournament Tuesday.

Kiel passed the late Jessica Kamp's 1,760 points and reached 1,771 points for her career in the game.

Madison Willman led Brussels with 18 points, with Alexa Pikesley adding 12 in the win; Natalie Snyder led the Tornadoes with 12 points, with Ellie Tippitt scoring 10.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 58, BRUSSELS 31: Hardin-Calhoun opened up a 37-12 halftime lead en route to a 58-31 win over Brussels in the Jersey Holiday Tournament Tuesday.

The Warriors went to 10-1 on the year with the win; the Raiders fell to 9-2.

Grace Baalman led Calhoun with 31 points, with Junie Zirkelbach adding 18; Baylee Kiel led Brussels with 11 points to bring her career total to 1,782 points, with Alexa Pikesley adding nine points.

The Warriors play twice today, taking on McCluer North at noon and Taylorville at 6 p.m. Brussels meets up with the Stars at 4:30 p.m. today.

CARROLLTON 54, FREEBURG 40: Hannah Krumwiede led Carrollton with 12 points as the Hawks defeated Freeburg 54-40 in the Jersey Holiday Tournament Tuesday afternoon.

Marley Mullink added 10 points for the Hawks, with Hannah Robinson scoring nine. Abby Mirly led the Midgets with 13 points.

Carrollton meets host Jersey at 3 p.m. today and closes out the day against Civic Memorial at 7:30 p.m.

LEBANON-TRENTON WESCLIN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

MARISSA 43, ROXANA 27: Marissa went out to a 33-17 lead at three-quarter time and went on to defeat Roxana 43-27 in a consolation quarterfinal game of the Lebanon-Trenton Wesclin Holiday Tournament Tuesday.

The Shells fell to 5-8 on the year and were eliminated by the loss; game leaders were not available for Roxana. The Meteors were led by Chelsea Hill's 11 points, with Bailey Gale and Kenzie Kern chipping in 10 each.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 45, SPARTA 35: Piasa Southwestern advanced to a consolation semifinal game of the Lebanon-Trenton Wesclin Holiday Tournament with a 45-35 win over Sparta Tuesday morning.

The win lifted the Piasa Birds to 2-9 on the year; game leaders were not available.

Southwestern meets up with Chester at 2 p.m. today.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

NOKOMIS 57, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 23: Nokomis threw an opening-quarter shutout on East Alton-Wood River, getting out to a 23-0 lead and defeating the Oilers 57-23 in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament Tuesday.

The Oilers fell to 2-11 on the year with the loss.

Fiona Hamiti led EAWR with nine points, with Kayla Brantley and Carly Campbell each scoring five; Alyssa Huber led the Redskins with 17 points, with Taylor Lohman adding 12.

The Oilers meet up with Greenfield at 12:30 p.m. today.

BUNKER HILL 65, STAUNTON 39: Ashley Dey's 21 points led the way for Bunker Hill in a 65-39 win over Staunton in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament Tuesday.

The Minutemaids went to 3-5 on the year; the Bulldogs fell to 0-11.

Mallory Schwegel added 18 points for B-Hill while Jessica Bassett and Olivia Mellenthin had five points each.

Bunker Hill takes on Gillespie at 6:30 p.m. this evening at the Carlinville Middle School gym.

DUCHESNE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

GRANITE CITY 58, McCLUER 37: Addaya Moore had 25 points to lead Granite City past McCluer 58-37 in an opening-round contest in the Duchesne Holiday Tournament in St. Charles, Mo., Tuesday.

The win put the Warriors at 3-4 on the year. Akila Fultz had nine points for GCHS, while Donyal Garrett scored eight.

Granite takes on the host Pioneers at 4:30 p.m. today.

