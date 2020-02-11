QUINCY - (February 11, 2020) - Quincy University released its Dean's List for the Fall 2019 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean's List. In total, 352 students received the honor during the Fall 2019 semester. A complete list of honorees is listed below:

Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, Quincy University (www.quincy.edu) is celebrating 160 years as a Catholic, co-educational, liberal arts, residential university. Quincy University offers undergraduate, graduate, and adult education programs that integrate liberal arts, active learning, practical experience, and Franciscan values. Faculty and advisors work with each student to design a customized success plan to help them graduate on time, find their passion and prepare them for life.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Alton, IL

Victoria Hays


Bethalto, IL

Samantha Harshbarger


Brighton, IL

Nicholas Messinger

Carrollton, IL

Cameryn Varble


Edwardsville, IL

Annie McGinnis

Erik Weiler


Glen Carbon, IL

Cole Cimarolli

Jerseyville, IL

Abigail Tonsor


