QUINCY - Quincy University released its Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester and students from Alton, Brighton, Bethalto, Carrollton, East Alton, Godfrey, Edwardsville, and Glen Carbon were included on the list.

Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean's List. In total, 439 students received the honor during the Spring 2020 semester. A complete list of honorees is listed below:

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Alton, IL

Victoria Hays

Keenan Stegall

Bethalto, IL

Samantha Harshbarger

Brighton, IL

Nicholas Messinger

Carrollton, IL

Jerrett Smith

Cameryn Varble

East Alton, IL

Haley Milazzo

Edwardsville, IL

Margaret Brumback

Annie McGinnis

Ryan Strohmeier

Erik Weiler

Glen Carbon, IL

Cole Cimarolli

Godfrey, IL

Marta Caballero García

Jerseyville, IL

Abigail Tonsor

Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, Quincy University (www.quincy.edu) is celebrating 160 years as a Catholic, co-educational, liberal arts, residential university. Quincy University offers undergraduate, graduate, and adult education programs that integrate liberal arts, active learning, practical experience, and Franciscan values. Faculty and advisors work with each student to design a customized success plan to help them graduate on time, find their passion and prepare them for life. Quincy University's intercollegiate sports are members of the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference for men and women. For more information, please contact the Quincy University Office of Community Relations by calling (217) 228-5275. Quincy University. Success by Design.

