SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (January 12, 2022) - Earning a spot on Drury University's Dean's List is a significant accomplishment; it means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern university, according to US News & World Report.

East Alton, IL

Hannah Ritter, Metro East Lutheran Hs

Edwardsville, IL

Robyn Herndon, Edwardsville Senior Hs

Hannah Polinske, Edwardsville Senior Hs

Glen Carbon, IL

Josie Bushell, Edwardsville Senior Hs

Godfrey, IL

Wes Laaker, Alton High School

