Several Area Students Named To Drury School Fall Dean's List

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (January 12, 2022) - Earning a spot on Drury University's Dean's List is a significant accomplishment; it means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern university, according to US News & World Report.

East Alton, IL Hannah Ritter, Metro East Lutheran Hs Edwardsville, IL Robyn Herndon, Edwardsville Senior Hs Hannah Polinske, Edwardsville Senior Hs Glen Carbon, IL Josie Bushell, Edwardsville Senior Hs Godfrey, IL Wes Laaker, Alton High School