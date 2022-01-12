Several Area Students Named To Drury School Fall Dean's List
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (January 12, 2022) - Earning a spot on Drury University's Dean's List is a significant accomplishment; it means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern university, according to US News & World Report.
East Alton, IL
Hannah Ritter, Metro East Lutheran Hs
Edwardsville, IL
Robyn Herndon, Edwardsville Senior Hs
Hannah Polinske, Edwardsville Senior Hs
Glen Carbon, IL
Josie Bushell, Edwardsville Senior Hs
Godfrey, IL
Wes Laaker, Alton High School
