ROLLA, Mo. (February 7, 2020) - Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2019 semester. Several area students are named on the list.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.





HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIP CODE, NAME, MAJOR, CLASS YEAR

Alton, Illinois

62002, Ben Moyer, mining engineering, senior

Bethalto, Illinois

62010, Rachel Jones, metallurgical engineering, senior

62010, Maxwell McCune, engineering, junior

Edwardsville, Illinois

62025, Joseph Aydt, mechanical engineering, senior

62025, Lauren Coulter, engineering, sophomore

62025, Andreas Ellinas, physics, freshman

62025, Ashley Fillback, civil engineering, senior

62025, Scott Gilliland, electrical engineering, junior

Article continues after sponsor message

62025, Luke Goeckner, computer science, junior

62025, Rebecca Herndon, civil engineering, senior

62025, Jason Johnson, mechanical engineering, senior

62025, Rory Margherio, aerospace engineering, senior

62025, Amanda Patton, mechanical engineering, senior

62025, Reece Watson, computer science, freshman

Glen Carbon, Illinois

62034, Collin Cox, engineering, sophomore

62034, Grant Gill, aerospace engineering, junior

62034, Luke Raffaelle, mechanical engineering, senior

Godfrey, Illinois

62035, Claire Pohlman, engineering, sophomore

62035, William Schuenke, engineering, sophomore

Granite City, Illinois

62040, Abbigail Ely, psychology, junior

More like this: