Several Area Students Listed on Missouri University of Science and Technology Honor List
ROLLA, Mo. (February 7, 2020) - Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2019 semester. Several area students are named on the list.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIP CODE, NAME, MAJOR, CLASS YEAR
Alton, Illinois
62002, Ben Moyer, mining engineering, senior
Bethalto, Illinois
62010, Rachel Jones, metallurgical engineering, senior
62010, Maxwell McCune, engineering, junior
Edwardsville, Illinois
62025, Joseph Aydt, mechanical engineering, senior
62025, Lauren Coulter, engineering, sophomore
62025, Andreas Ellinas, physics, freshman
62025, Ashley Fillback, civil engineering, senior
62025, Scott Gilliland, electrical engineering, junior
62025, Luke Goeckner, computer science, junior
62025, Rebecca Herndon, civil engineering, senior
62025, Jason Johnson, mechanical engineering, senior
62025, Rory Margherio, aerospace engineering, senior
62025, Amanda Patton, mechanical engineering, senior
62025, Reece Watson, computer science, freshman
Glen Carbon, Illinois
62034, Collin Cox, engineering, sophomore
62034, Grant Gill, aerospace engineering, junior
62034, Luke Raffaelle, mechanical engineering, senior
Godfrey, Illinois
62035, Claire Pohlman, engineering, sophomore
62035, William Schuenke, engineering, sophomore
Granite City, Illinois
62040, Abbigail Ely, psychology, junior
More like this: