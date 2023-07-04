ROLLA, Mo. - Approximately 1,000 students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology during three commencement ceremonies held on campus this past May.

A ceremony for Ph.D. graduates was held Friday, May 12. Two ceremonies for undergraduates and students earning master's degrees were held Saturday, May 13. All ceremonies were held at the Gale Bullman Building.

Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.

About Missouri University of Science and Technology

Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university of over 7,000 students. Part of the four-campus University of Missouri System and located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 101 degrees in 40 areas of study and is among the nation's top 10 universities for return on investment, according to Business Insider. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu.

HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIPCODE, NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR(S), HONORS (if listed)

Alton, Illinois

62002, Claire Pohlman, bachelor of science, civil engineering, summa cum laude

62002, Claire Pohlman, bachelor of science, environmental engineering, summa cum laude

62002, Phuong Tran, bachelor of science, biological sciences, cum laude



Bethalto, Illinois

Article continues after sponsor message

62010, Alexander Kallal, bachelor of science, computer engineering, cum laude

62010, Alexander Kallal, bachelor of science, electrical engineering, cum laude



Edwardsville, Illinois

62025, Lauren Coulter, bachelor of science, civil engineering, magna cum laude

62025, Andreas Ellinas, bachelor of science, technical communication, magna cum laude



Glen Carbon, Illinois

62034, Collin Cox, bachelor of science, chemical engineering, magna cum laude

62034, Kip Kuldell, master of science, engineering management

62034, Megan Silvey, bachelor of science, civil engineering, summa cum laude



Godfrey, Illinois

62035, Kyle Begnel, bachelor of science, civil engineering, cum laude



Granite City, Illinois

62040, Viktoria Johnson, bachelor of science, chemical engineering

More like this: