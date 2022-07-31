Several Area Students Are Named To Quincy University Spring 2022 Dean's List
QUINCY - Several area students are on the Quincy University 2022 Spring Dean's List.
Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean's List. In total, 342 students received the honor during the Spring 2022 semester. A complete list of honorees is listed below.
The area students are as follows:
Carrollton
Cameryn Varble
Edwardsville
Margaret Brumback
Godfrey
Haley Milazzo
Granite City
Morgan Tanksley
Jerseyville
Ryleigh Jones