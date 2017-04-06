One area girls soccer match was relocated Wednesday while another match, along with a baseball and softball game, fell victim to rainstorms moving through the area.

The only event not affected as of 2:45 p.m. Wednesday was the scheduled Alton-Belleville Althoff girls soccer match which had been set for Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville; the venue was swtiched to the stadium at McKendree University in Lebanon, an artificial-turf field. The JV match has been called off and the varsity match will start at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Marquette Catholic-Edwardsville match was originally moved to Tiger Stadium in Edwardsville after fields at Gordon Moore Park became unplayable, but was eventually postponed. A makeup date has not been set. Edwardsville's scheduled Southwestern Conference boys tennis match at O'Fallon was also rained out; a makeup date is to be announced.

Roxana's scheduled girls soccer match against Mascouath at Wood River Soccer Park was postponed; a makeup date has not been set. East Alton-Wood River's girls soccer match against Jersey at Soccer Park and softball game at backyard rival Roxana were also rained out, with makeup dates pending.

Granite City's home softball game against Mascoutah was rained out, as was Marquette Catholic's softball game at Okawville and Civic Memorial's home softball game against O'Fallon; makeup dates are also pending. Jersey's softball game at Litchfield fell victim to the rain, with a makeup date pending. The Explorers' scheduled home tennis meet at Lewis and Clark Community College's Simpson Tennis Center against Waterloo Gibault was postponed to a later date.

Marquette Catholic's baseball game at Mascoutah and Alton's softball game at home against Highland were both rained out; reschedule dates have not yet been announced. Today's St. Louis Cardinals-Chicago Cubs game at Busch Stadium was also rained out and will be played at 12:45 p.m. Thursday at Busch.

