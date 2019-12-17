Several schools remain closed today. The area list is as follows:

Alton Catholic Children's Home.

Alton School District 11

Bethalto District 8 Schools

Brussels School District 42

Bunker Hill School District

Calhoun District 40

Carrollton CUSD District 1

East Alton District 13

East Alton Wood River District 14

East St. Louis District 189

Edwardsville School District 7

Gillespie School District

Granite City School District

Greenfield CUSD 10

Highland Community School District 5

Jersey School District 100

Metro-East Lutheran High School

Mississippi Valley Christian

Montessori Children's Home - Godfrey

North Greene Unit District 3

Our Lady Queen of Peace - Bethalto

Principia College - Opening at 12:15 p.m.

Roxana Community Unit District 1

St. Ambrose - Godfrey

St. Mary's - Edwardsville

St. Mary's School - Brussels

Triad Community District 2

William Bedell ARC School

Wood River Hartford District 15

Wood River St. Paul Lutheran

Senior Game Day Off

Senior Game Day at Riverbender Community Center has been canceled for Tuesday because of the weather.

