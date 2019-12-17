Several Area Schools Remain Closed Today Due to Inclement Weather, Plus Other Closings
Several schools remain closed today. The area list is as follows:
Alton Catholic Children's Home.
Alton School District 11
Bethalto District 8 Schools
Brussels School District 42
Bunker Hill School District
Calhoun District 40
Carrollton CUSD District 1
East Alton District 13
East Alton Wood River District 14
East St. Louis District 189
Edwardsville School District 7
Gillespie School District
Granite City School District
Greenfield CUSD 10
Highland Community School District 5
Jersey School District 100
Metro-East Lutheran High School
Mississippi Valley Christian
Montessori Children's Home - Godfrey
North Greene Unit District 3
Our Lady Queen of Peace - Bethalto
Principia College - Opening at 12:15 p.m.
Roxana Community Unit District 1
St. Ambrose - Godfrey
St. Mary's - Edwardsville
St. Mary's School - Brussels
Triad Community District 2
William Bedell ARC School
Wood River Hartford District 15
Wood River St. Paul Lutheran
Senior Game Day Off
Senior Game Day at Riverbender Community Center has been canceled for Tuesday because of the weather.
