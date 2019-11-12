Several area schools are closed today.

The list includes:

Alton Catholic Children's Home

Alton School District 11

Bethalto District 8 Schools

Brussels District Schools

Bunker Hill School District

CALC Alton (Delayed 2 hours)

Calhoun District 40

Collinsville District 10

East Alton District 13

East Alton Wood River District 14

East St. Louis District 189

Edwardsville School District

Greenfield School District

North Greene District 3

Staunton School District

St. Mary's in Edwardsville

Trinity Lutheran in Edwardsville

Wood River Hartford District 15

Wood River St. Paul Lutheran

E-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com with any other school closings or closings in general for Tuesday or in the future.

