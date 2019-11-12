Several Area Schools Closed for Tuesday
Several area schools are closed today.
The list includes:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Alton Catholic Children's Home
Alton School District 11
Bethalto District 8 Schools
Brussels District Schools
Bunker Hill School District
CALC Alton (Delayed 2 hours)
Calhoun District 40
Collinsville District 10
East Alton District 13
East Alton Wood River District 14
East St. Louis District 189
Edwardsville School District
Greenfield School District
North Greene District 3
Staunton School District
St. Mary's in Edwardsville
Trinity Lutheran in Edwardsville
Wood River Hartford District 15
Wood River St. Paul Lutheran
E-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com with any other school closings or closings in general for Tuesday or in the future.
More like this: