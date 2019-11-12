Several Area Schools Closed for Tuesday Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Several area schools are closed today. The list includes: Alton Catholic Children's Home Alton School District 11 Bethalto District 8 Schools Brussels District Schools Bunker Hill School District CALC Alton (Delayed 2 hours) Calhoun District 40 Collinsville District 10 East Alton District 13 Article continues after sponsor message East Alton Wood River District 14 East St. Louis District 189 Edwardsville School District Greenfield School District North Greene District 3 Staunton School District St. Mary's in Edwardsville Trinity Lutheran in Edwardsville Wood River Hartford District 15 Wood River St. Paul Lutheran E-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com with any other school closings or closings in general for Tuesday or in the future. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending