Several Area Individuals Earn Missouri University Of Science and Technology Honors
ROLLA, Mo. - Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Spring 2023 semester. To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
About Missouri University of Science and Technology
Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university of over 7,000 students. Part of the four-campus University of Missouri System and located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 101 degrees in 40 areas of study and is among the nation's top 10 universities for return on investment, according to Business Insider. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu.
HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIP CODE, NAME, MAJOR, CLASS YEAR
Alton, Illinois
62002, Christian Adams, senior
62002, Reiley Clark, junior
62002, Markus Fischbeck, sophomore
62002, Jeffrey Frankford, sophomore
62002, Claire Pohlman, senior
62002, Phuong Tran, senior
Bethalto, Illinois
62010, William Jones, sophomore
62010, Alexander Kallal, senior
East Alton, Illinois
62024, Thomas Strohmeier, sophomore
Edwardsville, Illinois
62025, Lauren Coulter, senior
62025, Kayla Edwards, sophomore
62025, Andreas Ellinas, senior
62025, Jessica Glenn, senior
62025, Kyle Johnson, senior
62025, Logan Mills, senior
62025, Katelynne Roberts, junior
62025, Madison Vieth, sophomore
62025, Andre Wilke, senior
Glen Carbon, Illinois
62034, Collin Cox, senior
62034, Tyler Klaustermeier, sophomore
62034, McLain Oertle, junior
62034, Megan Silvey, senior
62034, Elizabeth Telthorst, first-year student
62034, Elizabeth Viox, senior
Godfrey, Illinois
62035, Kyle Begnel, senior
62035, Noah Clancy, senior
62035, Emma Kiger, sophomore
Granite City, Illinois
62040, Noah Brinker, sophomore
62040, Noah Cain, senior
62040, Ryan DeGonia, sophomore
62040, Maxwell Forbes, first-year student
Hamel, Illinois
62046, Abigail Hall, sophomore
62046, Riley Salmi, senior
