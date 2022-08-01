ST. LOUIS – Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and current NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Jimmie Johnson will compete in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, on Saturday, August 20.



Johnson scored 83 NASCAR wins before moving to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Last Sunday, the California native passed the series points leader en route to his career-best finish in INDYCAR – fifth place on the Iowa Speedway oval. WWTR’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is the next and final oval on the 2022 INDYCAR schedule.

Johnson is no stranger to the challenging WWTR 1.25-mile oval, but it’s been a while since he’s been on the track. Johnson competed at WWTR in what now is known as NASCAR’s Xfinity Series in 1998, 2000 and 2001.

“Honestly, I’m just super excited to get come back to the race track,” said Johnson. “I raced there a long, long time ago in the Busch Grand National Series. It’s such a pivotal point in my journey in finding a seat and a ride in the NASCAR (Cup) Series. I’ve been there to test a couple times with a Cup car over the years but have not been back in a racing capacity in gosh, the past 20 years.”

His prior experience at WWTR, and the momentum sparked by last week’s top five has Johnson looking forward to the next oval race.

“I’m excited to go back, obviously building on my performance from Iowa,” said the two-time Daytona 500 winner. “I’m very excited to get on a shorter oval. It's a little bigger there than what we had in Iowa, but I feel the fundamentals – the way I approach our car set-up, passing, racing – all of that, should really apply and carry over. I certainly hope to have my career-best finish at World Wide Technology Raceway.”

With luck, Johnson and his No. 48 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda team could join WWTR’s list of Bommarito Automotive Group 500 winners.

BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 PRESENTED BY AXALTA AND VALVOLINE WEEKEND

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES brings the world to the St. Louis-Metro East region. Truly an international series: America’s best drivers competing against men and women from New Zealand, Spain, Australia, France, Netherlands, Sweden, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, Denmark, England, Canada and Switzerland. They are the cars and stars of the Indianapolis 500.

Bringing the St. Louis region to the world: Viewers from more than 200 countries will tune in to watch the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, the final oval track race on the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule.

Two of American motorsports’ most recognizable names of all time – Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt – remain active in the sport today as team owners.

The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline has produced many memorable moments, including Takuma Sato’s thrilling win over Ed Carpenter – the closest finish in WWTR history (by 0.039 sec.) -- in 2019. Only one driver has won the Bommarito Automotive Group more than once: Josef Newgarden is a three-time victor.

Tickets and weekend experiences are available at the WWTR ticket office, by calling (618) 215-888, or online at wwtraceway.com.

BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday, August 19

7:30 a.m. -- Parking lots open.

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open; Fan Walk open for paddock pass holders.

8 a.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 practice.

9 a.m. – INDYCAR garage and paddock opens for paddock pass holders.

9:15 a.m. -- Vintage Indy exhibition.

10 a.m. -- USAC Silver Crown Series practice.

10:45 a.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 practice.

12 p.m. -- NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 practice.

1 p.m. – Midway entertainment begins.

1:15 p.m. -- USAC Silver Crown Series practice.

2:10 p.m. -- Indy Lights Series practice.

3:15 p.m. -- NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 practice.

4:15 p.m. -- Coors Light Pole Night festivities begin.

4:30 p.m. -- USAC Silver Crown Series qualifying.

5:15 p.m. -- Indy Lights Series qualifying.

6:15 p.m. -- NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 qualifying.

7:50 p.m. -- Coors Light Pole Night qualifying awards.

8 p.m. -- USAC Silver Crown Series driver introductions.

8:30 p.m. -- USAC Silver Crown Series Gateway 100 (80 laps, 100 miles).

11 p.m. – Track closed.

Saturday, August 20 – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline

8 a.m. -- Parking lots open.

8:30 a.m. – Spectator gates open; Fan Walk open for paddock pass holders.

9 a.m. -- Vintage Indy exhibition.

9:45 a.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 practice.

10:15 a.m. – Midway entertainment begins.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Indy Lights driver autograph session (main stage on midway)

11:45 a.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 qualifying.

12 p.m. -- INDYCAR garage and paddock opens for paddock pass holders.

12-1 p.m. – SpeedFreaks Live! (main stage on midway) – INDYCAR drivers will participate 12-12:30 p.m. Indy Lights drivers will participate from 12:30-1 p.m.

12:30-1:30 p.m. – INDYCAR driver autograph session (main stage on midway).

1:15 p.m. -- Vintage Indy exhibition.

12:30-2 p.m. -- SpeedFreaks Live! Driver Interviews on midway stage.

2:15 p.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 Series race (45 laps).

3:15 p.m. -- Indy Lights Series race (75 laps).

4:45 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 driver introductions.

5 p.m. – Sixth annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (260 laps).

7:45 p.m. -- Post-race track walk for fans and victory lane celebration (time approximate).

8 p.m. – post-race concert on midway stage.

11 p.m. – Track closed.

Schedule subject to change.

