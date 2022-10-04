ALTON - A charity drive that Alderwoman Rosetta “Rosie” Brown holds close to her heart is the "Socks for Tots, LLC, event in Alton.

Rosie, the founder of “Socks for Tots, LLC” announces today that her Annual Socks for Tots Drive” will begin November through December 2022.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It’s time to replenish the socks inventory for our youth," she said. "My mission is to “Heat the Feet” of our school-age children. Last year with the help of our community I was able to provide over $3,500 pairs of socks to schools, daycares, the Oasis Women Center, Boys and Girls Club, and Catholic Children’s Home. Let’s really make an impact on the lives of our children by collectively donating toward this initiative."

Boxes will be placed in several venues in our community including the Alton-Godfrey and Wood River Rotary Clubs, Alton Democratic Party, YWCA, City Hall, Today’s Beauty, Bluff City, US Nails, Lovettes, Athletico, New Beginning, Turning Heads, Marcia’s Daycare, Maxine’s Daycare, Boys and Girls Club, Next Step Basketball Academy at the Catholic Children’s Home, Webster Temple Church, Alton High, Alton Middle School, East Elementary, West Elementary, Lovejoy, Gilson Brown, Mark Twain, Lewis and Clark Elementary, Turning Heads,

"The drive was started when I noticed children standing at the bus stop shivering," Rosie said. "I would talk to them and would notice that they did not have on any socks. They said they could not find their socks. Please help by donating to my annual drive. Socks will be given to all school-age children. Thank you to those that allowed me to use your business as a drop-off point for socks in the past."

More like this: