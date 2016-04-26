ALTON - Senior Services Plus and The Alton Amphitheater Commission have two strong country headliners and a fantastic local blue grass group for the Seventh Annual Feed the Need Meals on Wheels Benefit Concert.

The show is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton. The bluegrass band “The Harmons” will open the show.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 6. General admission tickets are $40 each. Premium reserved tickets are $55, VIP Reserved are $65 and Pit tickets are going to be available for $75. Tickets may be purchased at the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau. Metrotix.com or at Senior Services Plus, located at 2603 North Rodgers Ave. Patrons can also purchase tickets online (libertybankaltonamphitheater.com) by clicking on the “buy tickets” button on the concert/event listing. Children under 5 are free.

Rodney Atkins has had six number one hits from his first three albums, from “Watching You” and “These Are My People” to his most recent smashes, “Take A Back Road,” and “Farmer’s Daughter,” which skyrocketed to platinum. He has sold over four million singles in the past five years alone. The lead single and title track, “Take A Back Road,” has propelled him to even bigger heights with its irresistibly catchy chorus and easygoing, windows down, breezy summer vibe. Atkins has received six nominations from the Academy of Country Music and two from the County Music Association, winning Top New Male Vocalist in 2006.

Jana Kramer will co-headline the event. In just over three years, she has become one of country music’s brightest new stars. Many also know her from before her country music debut from her high-profile run on The CW’s “One Tree Hill”. Her platinum debut single, “Why Ya Wanna,” rocketed to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 2012 making her the most played new artist that year. Her self-titled debut album hit No. 5. In 2013, the Academy of Country Music honored her with its Top New Female Artist Award and was nominated this year for her first Female Vocalist of the Year award. In October of 2015, Kramer released her latest album thirty one that debuted with career-best sales numbers, landing in the Top 10 of the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart and at No. 3 on the Country Albums chart.

Local favorite The Harman Family Bluegrass Band will open the show. The group is originally from Shipman, Illinois and consists of first and second-generation musicians having deep roots dating back to 1975. The Harman’s music style ranges from traditional to contemporary bluegrass, country, gospel and other types of music.

The Feed the Need concert brings the community together with the goal of raising awareness for and benefit the agency’s Meals on Wheels program. The Meals on Wheels program helps low-income and at-risk seniors that rely on the program for 33 percent of their daily nutrition and allows them to remain living in their homes. In January Senior Services Plus announced that they had to cut 40 percent of deliveries for the program due to the Illinois budget impasse. Senior Services Plus currently covers 22 townships in Madison and St. Clair counties with the Meals on Wheels program.

Senior Services Plus is a non-profit United Way agency established to help enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services that encourage independent living and provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age. SSP offers a wide variety of affordable services to all ages from fitness and travel to Meals on Wheels and home care. The organization serves residents of Madison and St. Clair counties in Illinois and in St. Louis City and County. To find out more about the organization or this event, please visit www.seniorservicesplus.org or call 618-465-3298.

