The 7th annual Art of Fashion show at the Wildey Theatre brought out a great crowd Saturday night.

The popular event offered a night of fun with plenty of entertainment throughout. The fashion show displayed fall looks from many local shops and other businesses. The show starred community members of all ages as the models to showcase all of the looks.

“The reason we do this is for the community. To showcase these local businesses and give them a platform to show off the clothes. We have participants from all over the area, and we are so grateful for all our volunteers and models who helped make the night great.” said Chris Head, an organizer of the fashion show.

EDWARDSVILLE - The Seventh Annual Art of Fashion Show at the Wildey Theatre Saturday night brought out a great crowd. The popular event offered a night of fun with plenty of entertainment throughout.

The show starred community members of all ages as the models to showcase all the looks.

"The reason we do this is for the community," Chris Head, organizer of the show, said. "To showcase these local businesses and give them a platform to show of the clothes. We have participants from all over the are, and we are so grateful for all our volunteers who helped make the night great."

Nearly 100 models walked the runway for Gliks and Minerva Boutique, among many others. And it wasn’t all clothing stores that participated, even the Edwardsville Arts Center had a part in the show. Host Elizabeth Grant put together a portion of the show where models wore all clothes she found in her mother's closet.

Article continues after sponsor message

With the wide array of participants, there was a portion of the night for everyone to enjoy, no matter the style. The show closed out with an Ode to Dior, a treat for fashion fans to see.

The show offered a lot more than just displaying outfits, there was a repurposed wedding attire challenge during the show, the winner receiving a $300 prize.

The lobby of the Wildey housed a pop-up shop for guests to check out before and after the show

“Local 618 sells local inspired apparel surrounding the 618 area code. They sell t-shirts, hats, and more with designs dedicated to the area we live in,” said Lauren Meyer, who was running the booth alongside Macy Smith.

Local 618 is owned by friends Brandi Smith and Kelly Schlechte. Along with the clothes they had for sale during the show, they also participated in the fashion show. Their models showed off some of their latest designs, including some dedicated to Edwardsville, and a special t-shirt for the Wildey Theatre.

Along with the fashion, acrobatic performer Brian Lynch put on a spectacular show to music. Lynch danced, contorted, and swung from the ceiling. His performance wowed the unexpecting crowd and served as a great way to get everyone excited for all the fashion that came after he performed.

The show was put on with Friends of the Wildey, their next show will be the popular interactive screenings of White Christmas, taking place December 12-15. For more information, check out the Wildey website http://www.wildeytheatre.com/

More like this: