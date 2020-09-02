MARYVILLE - Local Grand Knight, Bill Ray, with the Knights of Columbus Council 6625 in Maryville, donated scholarship awards recently to seven Father McGivney Catholic High School students. Father McGivney extends congrats to the seven students chosen to receive this honor.

