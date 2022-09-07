WOOD RIVER - As expected, East Alton-Wood River High School senior running back Seth Slayden has emerged as one of the Oilers' top players in the 2022 football season that just kicked off.

The Oilers' Seth SlaydenSeth Slayden is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

Slayden said he wanted to thank his parents and grandparents for all their support in his various sports activities.

"I want to thank all my coaches who have had faith in me on the fields, and in the gym, and have helped me be the best I can be," he said. "I believe my hard work ethic has helped me reach my goals. My high school sports career has taught me how to work hard and stay focused to reach my goals."

"This is my eighth year of playing organized football and my favorite thing about this sport is the bond that you make with your teammates."

Seth said he enjoys hanging out with friends and riding motorcycles in his spare time.

Seth wants to continue with sports in college, but he is undecided about where he will go after he finishes at East Alton-Wood River High. The talented senior said he is most proud of his overall GPA of 4.36 throughout high school.

Slayden is also a pitcher and center fielder for our Oilers' baseball team, and a shooting guard for the high school basketball team.

