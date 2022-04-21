Responding To The Resurrection | Seth Conerly | Metro Community Church

EDWARDSVILLE - New Metro Community Church Pastor Seth Conerly marked his first Easter as senior pastor at the church and he reminded everyone that this past Sunday and every day after in the year is so important for how everyone lives their lives.

Metro Community Church is located at 3551 Ridge View Drive in Edwardsville. Pastor Seth spent time at Easter looking at how different people around the tomb of Jesus reacted to his death and ultimate resurrection. This ranged from soldiers to the disciples and more. Pastor Seth said his death and resurrection had a profound impact then and continues today.

Seth is an energetic and inspiring young pastor who has the complete support of his wife, Taylor, also a talented singer. She is heavily involved with the Metro congregation and its music ministry. Seth and Taylor have two daughters, Finley and Chloe.

"My wife, Taylor, is my rock and she is a life-giving source in this whole ministry," he said. Pastor Seth credited his beautiful wife with possessing so much wisdom, not only in his messages in the church but also as a light for all those around him.

Seth is a captivating minister and he approaches it with youthful vigor with his weekly sermons. Pastor Seth said he tends to wear his heart on his sleeve and he doesn't want to come across as a man who is simply polished like porcelain but as a real person. He often talks of personal present and past experiences in his sermons.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It has been quite a journey and we are easing into a new rhythm here as the senior pastor," he said. "We are excited about the opportunity. I have been affiliated with a number of churches over the course of my career, but those at Metro Community Church do not just offer lip service, they are some of the most loving and dedicated people to the church and Christ I have ever been associated with."

Pastor Seth replaces Pastor Paul Westbrook, who recently retired after 31 years at the helm. Pastor Paul built the church from a basement ministry into what it is today with a collection of others.

"Pastor Paul had an amazing heart and he was one of the huge reasons he came to Metro Community Church," Pastor Seth said.

Seth grew up in Mississippi and spent time as a pastor in North Carolina, so he has many Southern values, which have been well-received in Edwardsville. The pastor said Jesus' resurrection from the dead is the single instance in mankind that changes it for everyone if they believe, thus the importance of Easter Sunday and preparation for the significant date.

People describe Seth's way to interpret the Gospel as dynamic, engaging, and transformational.

Pastor Seth invited anyone to come out to hear his weekly messages at Metro Community Church and said everyone in the region is welcome with open arms. A video of Sunday's Easter message is above.

"The greatest joy in their lives is being the hands and feet of Jesus to people in need of the saving grace of the Gospel," Pastor Seth said.

More like this: