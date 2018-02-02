GRANITE CITY - In an effort to gather public comments about proposed upcoming service changes, Madison County Transit (MCT) will host two open house-style public meetings in February.

At the meetings, staff will disseminate information about the proposed changes, answer questions and record all comments. Highlights of the proposed changes in Alton include adjustments to the #7 Alton – Edwardsville, #8 Central Shuttle, #9 Washington Shuttle, #10 State & Elm and #11 Brown Shuttle.

Dates, times and locations of the meetings are listed below:

MCT Alton Station, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Alton High Speed Rail Station, 2:30-4:00 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 15.

For individuals who cannot attend the public meetings but would like to view the proposal, a summary of the proposed changes along with maps and schedules is available online at www.mct.org. Comments can be e-mailed to info@mct.org or sent to: Madison County Transit, c/o May Service Change, One Transit Way, PO Box 7500, Granite City, IL 62040. All comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 21 to be considered.

Madison County Transit (MCT) services

Madison County Transit (MCT) provides multi-modal transportation services for Madison County, Illinois. MCT operates a fixed-route bus service, connecting to MetroLink; express weekday commuter service directly to and from downtown St. Louis; and seasonal express service the Muny. For elderly and disabled residents who are unable to use the fixed-route buses, MCT provides complementary door to door service. MCT is also responsible for the construction and maintenance of more than 130 miles of bikeways that comprise the MCT Trails system, as well as overseeing RideFinders, the St. Louis region’s FREE carpooling and vanpooling program.

