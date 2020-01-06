WOOD RIVER - A serious fire broke out in a garage of a home at 95 N. Main St. in Wood River with a call issued at 1:35 p.m. Monday.

The home is a group home for special needs adults. A Box Alarm was issued and it encountered serious damage. The fire spread from the garage to the back of the house.

Wood River Fire Department and Wood River Police were first on the scene. Roxana, Rosewood Heights, East Alton and Edwardsville Fire Department responded in the Box Alarm. Alton Memorial Hospital ambulance was also on scene with Hartford and Roxana Police.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the blaze and everyone was able to get out of the home in a safe fashion.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

