EAST ALTON - Multiple fire agencies responded to what was described as "a serious explosion" at the Winchester Ammunition Plant at 600 Powder Mill Road near the 4 p.m. range on Thursday.

It has been reported by authorities that one person was killed when a truck exploded at Winchester Ammunitions and apparently next of kin have not yet been notified, another official said. The Madison County Coroner's Office will eventually go to the scene.

Madison County Emergency Management Agency is at the scene along with East Alton Fire Department and Winchester's fire agency. Rosewood Heights and Wood River fire agencies were dismissed from the scene.

The Madison County Emergency Management Agency stated it was "not a mass casualty" situation and there was no word yet on what sparked the explosion.

Multiple neighbors near the plant reported their windows shook at the time of the blast.