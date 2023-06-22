EAST ALTON - Multiple fire agencies responded to what was described as "a serious explosion" at the Winchester Ammunition Plant at 600 Powder Mill Road near the 4 p.m. range on Thursday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

It has been reported by authorities that one person was killed when a truck exploded at Winchester Ammunitions and apparently next of kin have not yet been notified, another official said. The Madison County Coroner's Office will eventually go to the scene.

Madison County Emergency Management Agency is at the scene along with East Alton Fire Department and Winchester's fire agency. Rosewood Heights and Wood River fire agencies were dismissed from the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Madison County Emergency Management Agency stated it was "not a mass casualty" situation and there was no word yet on what sparked the explosion.

Multiple neighbors near the plant reported their windows shook at the time of the blast.

Winchester is a large small-caliber ammunition manufacturer for the U.S. military. The facility produces shotshell ammunition, 8-gauge industrial shotshells, ammunition primers and lead shot.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal and ATF have been notified of the incident, officials said.

More will be posted as information is released.

More like this:

Search Teams Discover 65-Year-Old Randolph County Resident Near Home
Jul 9, 2025
Monroe County Authorities Charge Man After Fierce Barricade Incident
Aug 28, 2025
St. Elmo Man Sentenced To 32 Years’ Imprisonment After He Shot Rifle At Federal Agents
Jul 14, 2025
Duckworth Outraged by Trump Administration’s Plans to Fire Hundreds of State Department Patriots
Jul 13, 2025
OSFM Grants and Loans Boost Southern Illinois Fire Departments with Critical Funding
Aug 26, 2025

 