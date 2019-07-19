COLLINSVILLE - A serious crash involving a car and a semi-truck occurred Friday morning on Interstate 270 westbound at mile-marker 6.5.

Illinois State Police confirmed it was a “serious injury crash.” At least two lanes were blocked initially and ISP urged motorists to re-route or plan for a delay.

“We are still out there but getting ready to clear,” the State Police reported at 11:30 a.m. Friday. “We have had one lane clear the entire time for motorists.”

No details about the crash or injuries were available at this time, ISP said.

