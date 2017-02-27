

ALTON - A serious three-car collision resulted in two injured at the intersection across from the BP Station at the Fosterburg Road and Illinois Route 140 intersection late Monday afternoon.

A Ford SUV, Volvo Sedan and Ram Truck were all involved in the collision, Alton Fire Department said.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Sweetman said none of the injuries were life-threatening. The call came into Alton Fire Department at 4:10 p.m. Monday. The Alton Fire Department Ambulance and Alton Memorial Ambulance both responded.

Article continues after sponsor message

Two people were transported to area hospitals from the scene. Sweetman said one refused medical treatment or transportation to the hospital. All vehicles involved encountered extensive damage.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: