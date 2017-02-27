Vehicles suffered serious damages in an accident at Fosterburg Road and Illinois Route 140 on Monday afternoon. (Photo by Cory Davenport)
The front end of this vehicle was seriously damaged Monday. (Photo by Cory Davenport)ALTON - A serious three-car collision resulted in two injured at the intersection across from the BP Station at the Fosterburg Road and Illinois Route 140 intersection late Monday afternoon.

A Ford SUV, Volvo Sedan and Ram Truck were all involved in the collision, Alton Fire Department said.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Sweetman said none of the injuries were life-threatening. The call came into Alton Fire Department at 4:10 p.m. Monday. The Alton Fire Department Ambulance and Alton Memorial Ambulance both responded.

Two people were transported to area hospitals from the scene. Sweetman said one refused medical treatment or transportation to the hospital. All vehicles involved encountered extensive damage.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Sweetman assesses the situation of a three-car collision on Monday afternoon. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

An Alton Fire Department member helps clean up the area where the accident occurred Monday. (Photo by Dan Brannan)Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

