EDWARDSVILLE – Serial bank robbery suspect Dandre Brown is facing a host of other charges as of Tuesday night.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons announced additional charges have been filed against Dandre Brown, the suspect charged last week with the Dec. 29 robbery of the U.S. Bank in Alton.

The amended information, filed today in Madison County Circuit Court, alleges that Dandre R. Brown, M/B DOB: 6/18/1988, committed the following offenses:

Aggravated Robbery (Class 1 Felony) - 12/29/17 - U.S. Bank, Alton

Financial Institution Robbery (Class 1 Felony) - 12-20-17 Reliance Bank, Godfrey

Financial Institution Robbery - Robbery (Class 1 Felony) - 12-20-17 Reliance Bank, Godfrey

Financial Institution Robbery - Robbery (Class 1 Felony) - 12-22-17 Regions Bank, East Alton

Financial Institution Robbery - Robbery (Class 1 Felony) - 1-2-18 U.S. Bank, Wood River

Financial Institution Robbery - Robbery (Class 1 Felony) - 1-10-18 First MidAmerica Credit Union, Edwardsville

Offenses Relating to Motor Vehicles (Class 2 Felony) - 11-22-17, Granite City

Gibbons praised the success of the team of local, county, state and federal law enforcement, saying: “These new charges filed today, in addition to the two filed last week, represent a whole lot of long hours, late nights and intrepid detective work by an outstanding, multi-jurisdictional team of dedicated professionals who would not rest until they apprehended the suspect and got him behind bars.”

Gibbons pointed to this investigation as a textbook example of the importance of having top-notch law enforcement, “We in Madison County are truly blessed to have the finest, most dedicated men and women serving and protecting us every day. Without their hard work and constant sacrifice, we could not enjoy the safe and secure life we all cherish. We rely on our Sheriff and police to keep us safe, and once again - they have delivered!”

The investigative team included detectives from The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Alton, East Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City, and Wood River Police Departments, as well as the Illinois State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and U.S. Marshalls.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

