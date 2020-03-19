CARLINVILLE - The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and Macoupin County Sheriff's Office arrested Christopher M. Walker, 30, of Macoupin County, Tuesday night.

A call came into the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office around 6:06 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, of an abandoned house on fire at 17243 Illinois Rt. 4, south of Carlinville. The Carlinville Fire Protection District responded to the scene and called the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal for assistance.

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Walker in connection to several arson fires that have been occurring across rural Macoupin County over the past several months.

The Macoupin County State's Attorney filed charges in court Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Walker is being charged with 4 counts of Aggravated Arson, 6 counts of Arson and 1 count of Criminal Damage to Property. The suspect is being held at the Macoupin County jail with no bond.

Nine arsons were reported in Macoupin County. The sheriff says the same suspicious white pickup was spotted near other cases and was seen within minutes of multiple scenes.

“All of the agencies involved in this investigation did a great job working together, which lead to the arrest of this suspect,” said Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl.

The OSFM, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Illinois Secretary of State Police, Carlinville Police and Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department were involved in the investigation.

