Serenity Renee Sugent
September 8, 2016 2:12 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Serenity Renee Sugent
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Alexis Shaw and Joshua Sugent of East Alton
Birth weight: 7 lbs 9 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Article continues after sponsor message
Time : 10:07 PM
Date: August 31, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Grandparents: Nicole Shaw, Shelburn, Indiana; James Kelley, Wausau, Wisconsin; John Dunn, Theresa Sugent, East Alton