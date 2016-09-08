Name: Serenity Renee Sugent

Parents: Alexis Shaw and Joshua Sugent of East Alton

Birth weight: 7 lbs 9 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 10:07 PM

Date: August 31, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Grandparents: Nicole Shaw, Shelburn, Indiana; James Kelley, Wausau, Wisconsin; John Dunn, Theresa Sugent, East Alton

 

 