EAST ALTON – The upcoming September Neighbor Night at the National Great River Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm) will celebrate 21 years of Water Festival. All are welcome.

Community members will have the chance to share their memories and learn about all of the incredible programs Water Festival has facilitated over the years.

“Water Festival takes place every year on Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey campus and we are so excited to welcome the community to the station to celebrate over 20 years of fun and water science,” NGRREC Environmental Educator Erica Doerr said.

At Neighbor Night, guests will be able to participate in trivia, hear from past Water Festival organizers, who helped create the successful day of learning, and get a sneak peek from the NGRREC education team on what is in store for Water Festival 2023.

“Water Festival has impacted over 12,500 area fifth graders through the years,” Doerr said. “It’s amazing to know so many kids have had the chance to learn about water resources. 2023 is shaping up to be the biggest Water Festival yet. We can’t wait to showcase to the community the magic of Water Festival.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Neighbor Night will take place at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Field Station, located at One Confluence Way in East Alton, in the Riverview room.

Neighbor Nights is a monthly community event hosted by the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm), a division of Lewis and Clark Community College. It takes place on the third Tuesday of every month.

For more information visit www.ngrrec.org or contact Erica Doerr at edoerr@lc.edu or 618-468-2791.

Donations can be made to help support Water Festival here: www.ngrrec.org/Education/Children/Water-Festival. Every drop counts.

About National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC)

NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them, facilitating the efficient implementation of science into policy and practice. Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, the center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities.