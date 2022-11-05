MARYVILLE – With daylight saving time coming to an end this weekend, State Senator Christopher Belt and State Senator Kris Tharp are reminding Metro East families to also check and change their smoke detector batteries as needed.

“While we update our clocks to fall back, daylight saving also serves as an important reminder to make sure your smoke detectors are working,” said Senator Belt (D-Swansea). “This is a helpful habit to ensure your household is safe.”

If you find an alarm that is not working or is expired, replace the alarm immediately with a new 10-year sealed battery alarm. It’s also a great time to review your family’s fire escape plan.

Article continues after sponsor message

Between the years 2014-2018, the National Fire Protection Association reported that almost three out of every five home fire deaths in the U.S. resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or non-working smoke alarms. The chances of dying in a home fire was reduced by 55% in homes where working smoke alarms are present.

“Ensuring your family’s smoke alarm is working is an inexpensive way to prioritize your household’s safety in the event of a fire,” said Senator Tharp (D-Bethalto). “Maintaining the alarm is a simple way to help keep your family members and pets safe from harm.”

For more information about fire safety, visit the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance website.

More like this: