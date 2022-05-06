ALTON - Two Marquette Catholic four-year girls soccer starters - Jillian Nelson and Lydia Randazzo - were recently recognized on Senior Night for their vast contributions to Explorers girls soccer.

arquette Catholic Head Girls Soccer Coach and Athletic Director Brian Hoener described the two as outstanding contributors and leaders of the Explorers' girls soccer team over the past four years.

"Jillian has been an attacking mid-fielder for four years," Coach Hoener said. "She has been a captain this past year and done a fantastic job. She can score from a distance and she captures a lot of soccer balls in the air. She is a force in the middle of the field. Over the past four years, she has been a leading goal scorer and a key contributor to our success."

Article continues after sponsor message

Nelson will play soccer at Concordia University this fall.

Lydia Randazzo is a defensive midfielder.

"[Lydia] does a lot of things to link the backfield to midfield," Coach Hoener said. "She does a lot of things overall right. She is one of those players you have to have on your team if you are going to win soccer games. She helps set up a lot of what takes place on the field for Marquette and is one of our key leaders."

More like this: