GRANITE CITY – Seniors Heidi Schipkowski and Caden Hibbets of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Elks Lodge 1063 Students of the Month for January.

The Elks Student of the Month Program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life-fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry, and farming.

Nominees are judged on multiple achievements including leadership skills, good moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award, and scholastic ability.

Each student receives a $100 U.S. savings bond and an Elks certificate of achievement.

HEIDI SCHIPKOWSKI

Four-year member of Softball team and two-year member of Girls Tennis team ... Four-year Honor Roll ... Member of Hockey Club, National Honor Society, Renaissance Club, Spirt Club, Student Council and Varsity Club ... Son of Greg and Kari Schipkowski.

CADEN HIBBETS

Four-year member of Boys Soccer and Baseball team ... Boys Soccer captain ... Four-year Honor Roll ... Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars, Student Council and Varsity Club ... Four-year Secondary Honors ... Two-time Renaissance Student of the Month ... Son of Matthew and Jen Hibbets.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

