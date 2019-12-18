JERSEYVILLE - Zeke Waltz is a gifted, all-around student-athlete at Jersey Community High School.

Waltz, a 160-pound senior wrestler, is the December Male Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

Waltz's wrestling coach is Allen Snyder. Waltz has enjoyed success on the mat for the Panthers. He's twice been named to the All-Mississippi Valley Conference first team in both wrestling and football, has been an IHSA Class 2A regional champion and sectional runner-up, and twice qualified for the IHSA state meet, finishing fifth in last year's state meet at State Farm Center in Champaign-Urbana.

Waltz thanked God, his parents and family, and his coaches for all the support they have given him over the years.

"I would like to thank God, my parents (Ryan and Jessica Waltz), my brothers (Gunnar and Bodey)," Waltz said. "I would like to thank my coaches for all they do, and I would like to thank everyone that has helped me along the way."

Waltz has wrestled for 13 years, and the one thing he enjoys about the sport is that the result of his matches is his responsibility, win or lose.

"The thing I like most is it is all on me," Waltz said. "I win it or I lose it. I have no one to blame but myself."

Waltz, who enjoys hunting and fishing in his spare time, thinks that his involvement in wrestling has taught him to work hard to achieve his goals, both on and off the mat.

"It has helped me realize that if I work hard for whatever goal I set, it can be accomplished," Waltz said. "It has helped me be a hard worker on and off the mat."

Waltz, who's also a running back and free safety on the Panthers' football team, as well as a center fielder on the baseball team, is a member of the school's National Honor Society, carrying a 4.8-grade point average on a five-point scale. He hasn't yet decided on where he'll go to college, but Waltz is interested in both electrical engineering and sports science.

