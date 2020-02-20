JERSEYVILLE - Wyatt Daniels is an all-around student-athlete at Jersey Community High School.

Daniels, a senior wrestler, is the February Male Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

Daniels's wrestling coach is Allen Snyder and Darren Perdun.

"I would like to thank my parents Bob and Casey Daniels, they have always been supportive no matter what sport I am in," Daniels said. "I also want to thank my coaches Allen Snyder and Darren Perdun, they push us to do our best all the whether it’s on the mat, in the classroom, or at home. They want all of us to become the best men we can be."

He placed first place in IHSA 2A Regionals at Mascoutah. Daniels also advanced to the IHSA state meet last week at the Mascoutah Sectional, placing third.

"This is my fourth year wrestling," Daniels said. "What I like the most about wrestling is that you and one their person are going onto the mat and only one of you is going to come off a winner. Whether you win or lose, you still gain knowledge and know what not to do or what you should have done.

"My high school career and involvement in sports has helped me grown in maturity and has helped me out of my shell and talk to people I normally wouldn’t talk to."

Daniels doesn't plan on playing any sports in college. He plans on attending Lewis and Clark Community College and major in nursing.

He plays right guard in football and tosses the shot put and discus for the track and field Panthers.

