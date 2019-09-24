BETHALTO - Sydney Henke, a senior volleyball player, is the September Female Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Kristie Ochs is her coach. Henke has played volleyball for seven years with the school district and four years playing club volleyball.

“I would like to thank my parents for providing me with the opportunities that have helped me grow as a player and also as a person. I would also like to thank all of my coaches from both club and school who continue to support me and push me to achieve my best," Henke said.

Henke has had a lot of accomplishments in her high school career like Most Valuable Player on Varsity in 2017, Most Valuable Player on Varsity 2018, 1st Team All-Conference 2018, All-Tournament Teams for the Roxana Tournament 2019, Granite City Tournament 2017, Granite City Tournament 2018, and Jerseyville Tournament 2018.

"My high school volleyball has forced me to step up as a leader. Playing volleyball for the school has made me a more confident volleyball player, It has also made me a more outgoing person." Henke said.

Some of Henke's school's accomplishments are that she's a member of National Honors Society, a member of Mu Alpha Theta, and a member of the Spanish National Honors Society.

Henke is planning on playing volleyball in college and she should be making her decision soon. She is not sure about her major yet.

