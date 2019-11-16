WOOD RIVER - Leighann Nottke, a senior volleyball player, is November Female Athlete of the Month for East Alton Wood River High School.

Nottke's coach is Patricia Scott. Barber has been playing volleyball since sixth grade.

"I like most that I’ve made friendships with the underclassmen and I’ve learned how to be a better teammate and player," she said. “I want to say thank you to my mom because she definitely has played a huge part in helping me succeed. Being so busy with work but freeing her time to come and support me really has made a big impact on me and is one of the reasons why I have accomplished the things that I do.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Working hard in practice and in a game, all the time no matter what the outcome is going to be. Knowing to never give up.

“My involvement with sports all around the school year and having to keep up with school work really has helped me develop into the person I am today. Going to school and straight to a practice or game then being exhausted but knowing I have homework has taught me that I have to be dedicated. I have learned how to be dedicated to the game but the school as well. School and sports have taught me how to be a hard worker and never give up on the things that I want. I will take that advice with me wherever I go.”

She may continue playing a sport in college but she is not 100 percent sure If she is going to or which sport she would play. She wants to major in psychology.

Nottke also plays basketball and runs track for East Alton Wood River High School.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month Program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: