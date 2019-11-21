ROXANA - Kiley Marie Winfree, a senior volleyball player, is the November Female Athlete of the Month for Roxana High School.

Winfree's coach is Mike McKinney. She has been playing volleyball for nine years and what she likes most about the sport is the team chemistry behind the game and just being able to get close and bond with a group of friends all working toward the same goal.

"I would like to thank my parents Dave and Tara Winfree for being my biggest fans and going to every game and cheering me on even if the game didn’t go our way. Thank you to the coaches I’ve had throughout my many years of volleyball, thank you for never giving up or doubting me even when I doubted myself."

Kiley's positivity and leadership qualities have led her to this achievement.

She plays basketball and softball but also enjoys participating in many school clubs such as Student Council, National Honors Society, Home Ec Club, and Extreme Team.

"Participating in these activities and sports has taught me how to lead by example. It has taught me to be positive and to try to bring others and teammates up any time I can," she said.

She doesn't plan to continue her sport in college. She is planning to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and major in Physician’s Assistant.

She received the President’s and Excellence Awards of Academic Achievement every year thus far in her high school career. She is also ranked in the top 10 percent of her graduating class.

Another fun fact about her she said is "volleyball has fascinated me from a very young age, I learned to set at the age of two."

