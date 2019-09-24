WOOD RIVER - Aubrey Robinson, a senior Volleyball player, is the September Female Athlete of the Month for East Alton Wood River High School.

Robinson's coach is Patricia Scott, and she has been playing volleyball since sixth grade, and she loves it so much because it is so fun for her, and because she gets the opportunity to play with some of my best friends.

“I want to say thank you to my family and all of my coaches for pushing and supporting me," Robinson said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Robinson was a first-team all-conference and was MVP of her volleyball team.

“Playing volleyball, along with basketball, has taught me how to be a good teammate. It taught me to encourage and cheer on your team even if you aren't on the floor, and to always work as hard as you can.”

In Robinson's spare time, she likes to play basketball and spend time with her friends. Robinson wants to go to Illinois State University and major in nursing, but she doesn't want to continue playing sports.

She is tied currently for valedictorian at her school.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month Program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: