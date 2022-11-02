WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A Senior student is selected each month by members of the EAWR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

October’s winner is Tyler Robinson. Tyler is a Senior at EAWR and is involved with varsity basketball, football, baseball, soccer, golf, the National Honor Society, and Spirit Club.

Tyler has received honors for the National Honor Society, varsity football, basketball, baseball, golf, and soccer.

After graduation Tyler plans to obtain a degree in Business at Illinois State University. Congratulations Tyler and we all wish you good luck in your future!

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 87 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org.

