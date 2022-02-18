EDWARDSVILLE - It was a very successful final regular-season home game for Edwardsville girls basketball seniors Emma Garner, Elle Evans and Macy Silvey as all three, along with fellow senior Syd Harris, made big contributions to the Tigers' 65-34 win over Belleville West in the regular-season on Feb. 10, 2022, at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

The four seniors, along with since-graduated Kate Conner and current star Harris, were honored in the annual pregame ceremonies for their contributions to the program, and then went on to score a combined 32 points in gaining the win over the Maroons. And in a combined postgame interview, the trio were asked about the game itself.

"I feel great," Evans said. "I think it was a great turnout, we got a lot of fans. I think we started out strong and we kind of continued the momentum throughout the rest of the game and I think this was a great game to lead us into postseason, to keep the momentum going for the rest of the season."

Garner expressed similar feelings towards her final regular-season game, along with praising the younger players who had the chance to play.

"I think that we really couldn't have hoped for this game to go any better," Garner said, "and it's really cool that on Senior Night, we got some of the younger girls in and they still. like, were holding their ground and stuff, so that's really great to see."

Silvey also was happy with the outcome of the game and how well everything went.

"I think it was a really great team win," Silvey said, "and I think we shared the ball really well and we had really great tempo all the time. I think the fans really helped get our energy up and everything and I think it was a great win to lead us into postseason next week."

It was an incredible four-year run the Class of 2022 had in becoming one of the programs' most successful classes in Tigers' history. And each of the seniors will take away special memories of playing on the team.

"Probably all of the friendships I've made over the past four years," Silvey said. "These are like some of my best friends that I'll probably ever meet. So that's probably my favorite memory, just the people I've played with the past four years. And they're really family to me."

Garner expressed her gratitude for being a part of the program during her four years at Edwardsville High.

"I think that - I don't know if this counts as my favorite memory, but just being a part of a program that, like, has been as good as it has been for so long," Garner said. "And it just feels really cool, coming from a different school and being a part of this program."

Evans will take the memories of this season away with her.

"I think we played a lot of hard games this season," Evans said, "so I think this season has been probably been one of my favorite seasons. I think this season as a whole has been really well, really good."

Tigers' head coach Caty Happe also will have some favorite memories of the three seniors, along with Conner.

"Elle came into her sophomore year," Happe said, "really as a force to be reckoned with. She has great length, can shoot it on the inside, so a great weapon and tool and she's only going to continue to get better, too. Macy, obviously, got that starting spot last year and she's been shooting it hot as of late. Great shooter, a great ballplayer, comes from a great basketball family and knows how to play. And then Emma, great to see her back out again. She's learning and absorbing so much every game, but such an athlete. And always gives 110 percent and you know exactly what you're going to get out of her, so she helps so much for this team, you can't even talk about it. Kate, first half of the year, she graduated early, but is just a ball of energy. She brings excitement, wants to be a part of the team, no matter what, and will do whatever she can."

When it comes to the postseason starting next week at home, the three seniors were unanimous when it comes to a possible outcome.

"State championship!," Evans said.

"State championship," Garner also replied.

"State champion!," Silvey said. "Bring it back!"

