TROY - Two-sport athlete Tobey "TJ" Suter has been one to watch early on in this baseball season for the Triad Knights.

Through six games and 20 plate appearances, TJ is batting a .421 average. He's got eight hits so far including five doubles. He's also a starting pitcher and has struck out eight batters through two outings and 10 innings pitched.

TJ is an Axes Physical Therapy Athlete of the Month for Triad.

Last game, a 9-5 win over the Mater Dei Knights, he had three total hits. He hit two doubles good for two RBIs and also had a run.

"I was just seeing the ball really well," TJ said after the game Monday afternoon. "All the work I've put in is paying off. I just feel comfortable at the plate."

"TJ has been playing like a senior, like a guy that's been around," Triad head coach Jesse Bugger said. "He's relaxed and he's playing the game to win. It's simple for him right now, just go attack and play. He's done a great job for us so far."

Bugger mentioned that TJ, being a senior, is just trying to be a leader out there.

"That's exactly what I'm trying to do, be a leader, especially in these early games," TJ said. "We have to show these young guys who haven't got this experience before, just be an example for them to follow."

The Knights have won back-to-back conference titles and want nothing more than to make it a three-peat.

"That's our first goal," TJ said about winning a third-straight regular season Mississippi Valley Conference title. "After that, its plaque season, get back to that regional, sectional final, and farther if we can."

"I'm expecting a good season. We can definitely make a deep run with the talent we have on this team, we just have to keep playing our game."

TJ also plays soccer for the Knights and had a stellar season for them back in the Fall. He finished up the season with 28 goals and eight assists as the Knights finished the season at 20-4.

TJ plays both sports with his younger brother Wyatt who's a junior.

"It's great," TJ said about playing alongside his little brother. "He's been playing up with me forever in sports, it's a great time."

