ALTON – Nicole Lowe, a senior player on the girls' tennis team, has been named the September Female Athlete of the Month for Alton High School.

Lowe, a senior on the team, is the daughter of Susie and Bob Lowe, the head coach of the Redbirds’ boys team, and plays for head coach Jesse Macias. She credits her parents and the late Robert Logan, the former Redbirds’ girls head coach who died of cancer, for her success on the court.

“He devoted his life to Alton tennis,” Lowe said of Logan.

Lowe is a dedicated player who works hard on the court in each of her matches.

“I try very hard at everything I do,” Lowe said, “and I am driven, and I do not stop until I have done something to the best of my ability.”

Being involved in tennis has taught Lowe much about winning and losing.

“Tennis has taught me that you win some, and you lose some,” Lowe said. “The important part is where you go from there, and how you learn from it.”

And being from a tennis-oriented family has helped Lowe develop her love for the sport.

“I come from a tennis family,” Lowe said. “I began to love it in my freshman year. I love the feeling I get from a winning shot, and the sense of accomplishment after a long match.”

Off the court, Lowe is a member of the AHS National Honor Society, has been in the top four percent of her class throughout her high school years, and also has the highest grade-point average of the team. She’s also a coach on the Alton High algebra project and is an officer on the school’s student council.

Lowe has also been a four-year letter winner for the Redbirds and also is a member of the swimming team. She plans on attending Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal, playing on the club tennis team, and hopes to be a teacher, particularly a bilingual teacher.

Her favorite tennis quote comes from Rafa Nadal, the great champion from Spain: “Impossible is nothing, but difficult is real.”

