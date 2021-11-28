JERSEYVILLE - IHSA State doubles girls tennis qualifier senior Lily Ingram of Jersey Community High School is the Quality Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Jerseyville Co-Female Athlete of the Month.

Lily started playing tennis in sixth grade.

"I love how tennis is both an individual and a team sport. Playing number one is a challenge, in that every match is against the other team’s best player," Lily said. "I would like to thank my coaches, Dan Diamond and Pat Coyle, instructor Shannon Carney, my teammates past and present for growing the program, and my parents for all the support. I have to thank my twin sister Sabrina for pushing me in practices to get better."

Lily led Panthers to 14-3 record and was a state qualifier for third straight year in doubles, finished IHSA State with a 3-2 record losing in the consolation quarterfinals.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lily is very involved in theater and musical productions.

"I have a lead role in the upcoming spring production of 'The Adams Family,'" she said. "Playing a sport has helped me become more social and connect with my peers. Tennis has definitely helped me stay fit as matches are sometimes very long and hot. My mental attitude has become stronger during my career.

"My focus is definitely around academics. I hope to either go into teacher education or something in the medical field. If the opportunity presents itself to continue playing, I would love that. A lot will depend on the school I attend. Because of the long tennis season, I’m visiting and applying to colleges now. Teacher education or nursing is at the top of my list right now."

Lily is a member of the Jersey Community High School National Honor Society.

She closed by saying: "Tennis is a sport that I have thoroughly enjoyed as a four-year varsity starter. I’ve enjoyed not only the friendships I’ve developed with teammates but also with my opponents (@MonicaWendle). Friendships have developed and tennis is a sport that you can play for a lifetime."

More like this: