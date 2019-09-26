ALTON - Senior girls tennis player Leah Hoefert is the September Female Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic High School.

Hoefert comes from a long line of tennis players and she has embraced the love of the game.

"My mother, Sarah Beth Hoefert, and grandmother, Linda Barton, have enjoyed playing for years and know the game well," Leah Hoefert said. "They also enjoy telling me what I should and should not do, whether I ask for their opinion or not. For the last three years, my coaches, Mike Walters, and Kathy Claywell, have been there for me to help improve my game, both my physical and mental game.

"Coach Walters is always there to help me at matches and continues to force me to strive to get better. I can't thank him enough for the guidance. I have also trained with Mike Belkin, a retired Canadian professional tennis player, and his son, Mark, in Key Biscayne, Florida, multiple times. Both helped me a tremendous amount and I owe a huge amount of my success to them."

Some highlights of her career were the second place in the Alton Tournament 4th Division as a sophomore, and this past summer a first in the Alton Junior Open and Alton Open.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I didn't play tennis before I started my freshman year at Marquette," Leah said. "What I love about tennis is how it is a physical game. While playing a match, I try to play my game and not slip into my opponent's game. I enjoy playing doubles but prefer singles. With singles, win or lose, it's all on me and I have no one else to blame or share the light with."

Leah is a member of the National Honor Society and will serve as the vice president this year.

"I am an honors and AP student maintaining over a 4.0 GPA," she said. "I have been on the high honor roll every semester since freshman year and a four-year member of the student council."

Leah has also played defense on the girls' soccer team the past three years and said she looks forward to her senior year.

Leah said she does not plan to play tennis in college, but hopes to play on an intramural tennis team, so she doesn't give the sport up completely after high school. Leah has applied to the University of Mississippi, Florida Atlantic University and the University of Missouri. She is undecided on a major.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month Program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: