EDWARDSVILLE - McLain Oertle has been named the male Athlete of the Month for Edwardsville High School for February 2020.

Oertle, a senior who swims for head coach Christian Rhoten, has been swimming for eight years now.

"I like the feeling you get when you go the best time," Oertle said. "I also enjoy being on relays because it’s a team effort and you know others are relying on you to swim fast.

"I would like to thank my mom and dad Jill Oertle and Steve Oertle for constant love and support."

Oertle said swimming has taught him to have a strong work ethic both in and out of the pool. He is planning on attending Missouri University of Science and Technology and major in engineering.

Oertle is on track to graduate with a 4.0 GPA, a member of the National Honor Society, and Mu Alpha Theta.

