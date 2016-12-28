EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School’s boys swim team topped Routt 133-66 in a dual meet Tuesday, using primarily a junior varsity lineup.

Tigers’ head coach Christian Rhoten said it was a good meet for his squad.

Spencer Sholl was a double event winner for the Tigers, capturing first in the 100-yard butterfly (1:06.97); and the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.42). Freshman Hunter James also won two individual events - the 200-yard free (2:18.56); and the 100-yard free (1:02.00).

Other individual winners were Graham Peterson in the 200 I.M. (2:23.12); McClain Oertle in the 50 free (26.03); Alex Naeger in the 1-Meter Diving (160.20 points); and Noah May in the 500 free (5:25.31).

“We lifted weights and had a short swim practice before the meet began in an effort to fatigue the athletes before competing,” he said. “Despite this, we had some good performances. We are training hard throughout the week and looking forward to our meet against O’Fallon on Thursday.”



Edwardsville swim vs. Routt

Edwardsville High School top finishers

Edwardsville 133 Routt 66



200-yard medley relay - 1. Edwardsville - Graham Peterson, Zac Ballosini, Spencer Sholl and Alex Naeger, 1:58.90.

200-yard freestyle - 1. Hunter James 2:18.56; 3. Andrew Billhartz, 2:33.51.

Article continues after sponsor message

200-yard IM - 1. Graham Peterson, 2:23.12; 2. Nathan Zickhur, 2:30.91; 3. Zac Ballosini, 2:51.04.

50-yard freestyle - 1. McClain Oertle, 26.03; 2. Alex Naeger, 26.35; 3. Jackson Gibbons, 30.50

Boys 1-Meter Diving - 1. Alex Naeger, 160.20 points; 3. Mark Schoolman, 124.25 points.

100 Butterfly - 1. Spencer Sholl, 1:06.97; 2. Graham Peterson, 1:09.34; 3. Henry Gruben, 1:15.70.

100-yard freestyle - 1. Hunter James, 1:02.00; 3. Mason McKinney, 1:24.34.

500-yard freestyle - 1. Noah May, 5:25.31; 2. Nathan Zickuhr, 6:01.13.

200-yard freestyle relay - 1. Peterson, Zac Ballosini, Gruben, Naeger, 1:50.21.

100-yard backstroke - 1. Sholl, 1:04.42; 2. Gruben, 1:13.73.

100-yard breaststroke - 1. Zac Ballosini, 1:15.65; 2. Josh Ballosini, 1:20.01; Billhartz, 1:21.39.

400-yard freestyle relay - 1. James, Josh Ballosini, Billhartz, Sholl, 4:34.91.

More like this: