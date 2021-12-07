GLEN CARBON - Senior boys soccer player Sean Vrenick had a very good season for Father McGivney Catholic's team this past season, scoring a goal and adding five assists as the Griffins reached the IHSA Class 1A regional final before losing to Breese Mater Dei Catholic 2-0.

Vrenick was one of the team's hardest workers, always putting in the time and work to make himself a better player and helping in his leadership skills as well.

For his efforts both on and off the pitch at Bouse Road, Vrenick has been selected as the school's Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalp LLC Male Athlete of the Month.

Vrenick, who played for head coach Matt McVicar and assistant coach Chris Hooker, was on the pitch for McGivney the most in helping the team reach the regional final.

"During our run to the regional championship game, I played some of the most minutes on the team," Vrenick said. "Along with the playoff run, I had one goal and five assists during the regular season."

Vrenick thanked his family for their encouragement and support during his career with the Griffins.

"I would like to thank my parents and sister for going to every game that they can," Vrenick said, "and for always being there for me in my successes and failures."

Vrenick has played soccer for much of his life, and enjoys the part of the sport where he saw he and his teammates both improve and grow as players and people.

"I have been playing soccer for 14 years," Vrenick said, "and played all four years at McGivney. I enjoy seeing myself and my teammates grow in their skills on the field and how they grew as a person through the sport."

Playing soccer has helped Vrenick learn a few things along the way as well.

"Throughout the last four years in the soccer program, I have been able to help mentor the younger players," Vrenick said, "which has helped me improve my leadership skills."

Vrenick is also a very avid hockey fan, and enjoys watching the St. Louis Blues, and is also an honors student and member of the McGivney chapter of the National Honor Society. He doesn't plan on playing soccer in college, but will attend SIU-Edwardsville and plans on majoring in accounting, with plans to become either an accountant or financial advisor after graduation.

Vrenick was a right-side backfielder for the Griffins, and four of his five assists on the season came on throw-ins that set up goals for the team.

